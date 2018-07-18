A dry and hot stretch of weather is ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The heat is sticking around with hot 90s into the weekend. The hottest day will be Thursday with a high in Denver close to 100 degrees. The record for tomorrow in the city is 101 set in 2005. We will be in the mid 90s on Friday and then low 90s on Saturday.

We will have small storm chances on Saturday afternoon. The rain chances look a little better on Sunday afternoon. And, the best chance for rain arrives on Monday into Tuesday. We even have more rain chances on Wednesday of next week. So, after a few hot & dry days to see a prolonged period of storm chances is great.

Temperatures will also dip back into the cooler 80s with the higher rain chances arriving next week.

