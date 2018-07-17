White supremacist propaganda appearing in Denver metro neighborhoods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

White supremacist propaganda is suddenly appearing in several Denver metro area neighborhoods.

Jordan Weinstein owns a barbershop in Denver's Highlands neighborhood.

He was walking down the street to buy a cup of coffee Tuesday morning when he noticed a flyer with the name and logo of a white supremacist group plastered to a pole outside his business.

"I saw it right a way. I recognized their logo," he said. "I was filled with rage. Yeah, those people hate me," said Weinstein, who identifies as both Jewish and queer.

Hate group activity is on the rise nationwide, especially in the wake of Charlottesville.

The Southern Poverty Law Center now identifies 954 hate groups nationwide, including 21 in Colorado.

The efforts of many of these groups appear to be primarily focused on college campuses.

The Anti-Defamation League has recorded a 77 percent spike in propaganda nationwide at universities. 13 incidents were reported in Colorado last year on 8 different college campuses.

"I think it's an easy demographic for them to target," said Steve Levin, with the Anti-Defamation League Mountain States Region.

However, these groups can be hard to track because they often change names. Most all of the hate groups currently active in Colorado emerged within just the past few years.

"The days of wearing hoods, and having boots, and having tattoos that might be offensive to some seem to be over, as they've come up with a new strategy of wearing suits, having short haircuts. and wearing polo shirts," Levin said.

As the white supremacy movement also spills off of college campuses into Denver metro neighborhoods, Jordan Weinstein is fighting back, adamant the only way to destroy hate is to confront it head on.

"The more we turn away, the louder their voice gets. The louder their voice gets, the more normalized it gets," he said.

The Anti-Defamation League has put together a database of hate symbols to help people identify propaganda.