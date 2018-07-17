Thunderstorms return Tuesday afternoon, highs into upper 80s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A cold front moves into Colorado on Tuesday along with a small surge of monsoon moisture.

The result is a higher chance for afternoon thunderstorms with lightning, hail and heavy rainfall. Highs will be about 88 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The primary threat window for the Front Range is from 3 p.m to 8 p.m.

The mountains start sunny, then a higher chance of thunderstorms develop in the afternoon. Highs will be from 75 to 85 degrees.

Drier air moves in Wednesday through Saturday and high temperatures soar into the mid-90s.

The next surge of moisture arrives Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon with higher chances of thunderstorms.

