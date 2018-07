Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA JUNTA, Colo. -- It’s a La Junta mystery. Twice in the past few days, thieves have tried to steal large, American flags.

In fact, over the weekend, an American flag, the size of a small house, was snatched from an iconic steam engine train park.

The suspects remain on he loose. The flag still not recovered. The resident who bought both flags says they cost $1,000 apiece.

