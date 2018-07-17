The heat is coming back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We will have a chance for some much needed rain this evening across metro Denver. Scattered thunderstorms will move east from the mountains to the eastern plains through the evening. The timing for storms along the Front Range and up & down the I-25 corridor is until about 7PM. The storms will linger until around midnight on the far eastern plains. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with gusty wind, lightning & hail the main threat.

We will be turning hot & dry again starting on Wednesday and lasting through Friday. Our afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 90s. The hottest day will be on Thursday as we approach 100 degrees in some communities. However, the record high is 101 from 2005 and it doesn't appear we'll get that hot.

More showers & thunderstorms return to the forecast starting over the weekend. The storms will be scattered each afternoon on Saturday and Sunday. More widespread showers look to arrive early next week.

