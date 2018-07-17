Summer Foods that Fight Inflammation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dr. Michael Fenster shows us some summer foods to fight inflammation.

Chef Dr. Mike’s 1.2.3. Hollandaise Over Summer Veggies

Recipe:

Ingredients

1 stick (4 ounces) organic, high-quality butter

2 tsp. ginger powder

Juice of 2 lemons

3 egg yolks

2 Tsp fresh chopped thyme or other herbs

1 tsp. good quality dried turmeric powder

1/8 tsp. white pepper

¼ tsp. salt

Directions:

Melt the butter over low heat. Combine lemon juice, egg yolks, turmeric, salt and pepper. Add half the melted butter to the egg yolk mixture, slowly and stirring the entire time to temper the eggs. Add the egg mixture back to the pan and continue to cook until the mixture thickens. Remove from the heat, add the thyme and serve immediately.