Pedestrian fatally hit by semitruck on I-76 in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a semitruck on Tuesday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of Interstate 76 near 88th Avenue about 4 a.m.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital but was later pronounced dead, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The names, ages and gender of the victim and the truck driver were not released.

Westbound Interstate 76 was closed at 96th Avenue for about one hour before reopening at 5:10 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.