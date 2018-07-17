2 people wounded in Littleton shooting

LITTLETON, Colo. — Two people were wounded in a shooting on Tuesday morning, the Littleton Police Department said.

The shooting happened after 6 a.m. in the 6000 block of South Broadway and does not appear to be random, police said.

Two people were taken to a hospital in unknown conditions. Another person was seen handcuffed in the back of a police vehicle.

The names, ages and gender of the person who was shot were not released.

The shooting is under investigation. Police do not feel there is a threat to the community.