Injured hiker rescued from Snowmass Peak

PITKIN COUNTY, Colorado – A climber had to be rescued from Snowmass Peak Tuesday after suffering a severe lower leg injury, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.

A 911 call came in around 2:20 p.m. from 31-year-old Alexander Pancoe of Chicago. The call for help came after he reported being injured approximately 1,500 feet above Snowmass Lake and needed assistance.

The climber said his injury was so severe that he was stuck in a position where he could no longer descend or ascend.

Pancoe said he applied a tourniquet to his leg and positioned himself out of deteriorating weather conditions. Pancoe also said that thunderstorms had entered the area leaving him cold and wet.

Around 20 members of Mountain Rescue Aspen search and rescue team mobilized for ground and air support operations.

A Blackhawk rescue helicopter was called to assist in the rescue.

At roughly 4:45 p.m., rescuers located Pancoe and air lifted him to the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport where they were met by Aspen Ambulance.

The climber was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital and treated for a lower leg injury.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to remind backcountry enthusiasts to travel with partners and be prepared to self rescue.