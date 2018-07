× Healthy Skin RV will stop in Denver

The 2018 program began on May 15 in New York City, and ends on August 12 in Portland, ME., making approximately 50 stops along the way. The RV spends two to three days in each community it visits.

You can stop by the Healthy Skin RV July 17th and July 18th.

July 17 from 11-2pm

July 18 from 1-7pm

Littleton Family YMCA – 11 W Dry Creek Ct Littleton, CO 80120



Cost: Free