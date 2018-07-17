× Future of Rocky Flats Nuclear Site to be decided by judge after Tuesday hearing

DENVER — The future of one of Colorado’s most controversial pieces of land will soon be decided by a federal judge.

Rocky Flats, a former nuclear plant from 1952 through the 1980s, is set to be opened to the public as a national wildlife area – complete with walking trails – later this summer.

But opponents – who are asking Judge Phillip Brimmer for an injunction – are concerned public access will cause environmental harm to users and residents nearby.

A hearing was held Tuesday in Denver federal court. Brimmer is expected to rule soon; perhaps this week.

“My area of expertise is I’m a mom,” Elizabeth Panzer, said Tuesday. Panzer testified her fear that walking trails will disturb contaminated dirt bringing it to her nearby neighborhood.

“Once people are on the trails they are going to be tracking it back to my neighborhood,” she said.

In addition to Panzer, scientific specialists testified in regards to their concerns regarding particles still present in the area. Testimony also focused on how environmental studies of the region are outdated.

When asked if he would ever visit Rocky Flats, John Burton, who worked at the site for 21 years, said “never.”

“It’s too dangerous, there is too much buried below the ground,” he said.

“One would not want to breathe in one of these particles” – Dr. Michael Ketterer a specialist on plutonium on Rocky Flats #kdvr #kwgn — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) July 17, 2018

Rocky Flats: Testifying now: John Barton, a radiologist who worked at Rocky Flatts – “Would you visit Rocky Flatts if it opened to the public?” His answer: “Never” “They didn’t go far enough” cleaning up the area #kdvr — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) July 17, 2018

Rocky Flats: Testimony from witnesses who want it closed as a refuge site say the opening will further endanger the Preble's Meadow Jumping Mouse #kdvr — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) July 17, 2018

The federal government strongly disagrees.

The Department of Justice and attorneys for the Department of the Interior told Judge Brimmer any belief the area is dangerous is “speculative” and that the land has been deemed safe by the EPA.

David Lucas, manager of the site with US Fish & Wildlife, testified in support of opening it up.

Lucas directly responded to the belief many users will go off of the trails, potentially creating a risk.

“Our opinion is most people follow the rules and if they don’t we will enforce those rules,” Lucas said.

Lucas also said the opening of the trails “may” impact the endangered jumping mouse however it is unlikely.