Flooding, mudslides force evacuations, close highway near Durango

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — Heavy rain that caused flooding on a La Plata County highway forced a closure of the road and prompted pre-evacuation orders in the area.

Mudslides accompanied the flooding, causing cars to get stuck in the thick mud.

Debris flows have closed Highway 550 north of Hermosa and south of CR 250 intersection after heavy rains fell in the 416 Fire burn area west of 550. #416Fire pic.twitter.com/qTunDjTPS6 — jerry mcbride (@jerryphotog) July 18, 2018

U.S. Highway 550 remains closed as of 8 p.m. Tuesday evening near the intersection with County Road 250, which includes the bridge at the base of Shalona Hill where the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad passes under, according to the Durango Herald.

Debris flows have closed Highway 550 north of Hermosa and south of CR 250 intersection after heavy rains fell in the 416 Fire burn area west of 550. #416Fire pic.twitter.com/B7FCnlPJD6 — jerry mcbride (@jerryphotog) July 18, 2018

“Because of the heavy rains this afternoon, we’ve had several mud and debris slides run across the highway along this half-mile stretch of highway near the burn area,” John Palmer, maintenance deputy superintendent with the Colorado Department of Transportation, told the Herald. “Lots of mud and some large boulders have reached the roadway. Our patrol personnel … are trying to get the highway open as quickly as possible to at least one-lane alternating traffic.”

Campers who were staying at the KOA Campground stand on CR250 who were evacuated after water and heavy debris started flooding the campground.#416Fire pic.twitter.com/WFjRdmm0NE — jerry mcbride (@jerryphotog) July 18, 2018

A nearby KOA campground was evacuated and buses drove in from Durango to transport 400 passengers riding in a train that became stuck in the mud.

Passengers on a Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad train walk down the tracks to County Road 250C to awaiting buses. Debris flows possibly compromised the tracks south of Shalona Hill. pic.twitter.com/1ebuv8avKM — jerry mcbride (@jerryphotog) July 18, 2018

A resident in the area said the flooding was due to a “torrential downpour” that lasted between 15 to 20 minutes. Damage from the 416 Fire may have contributed to the slides.