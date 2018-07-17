Flooding, mudslides force evacuations, close highway near Durango

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — Heavy rain that caused flooding on a La Plata County highway forced a closure of the road and prompted pre-evacuation orders in the area.
Mudslides accompanied the flooding, causing cars to get stuck in the thick mud.
U.S. Highway 550 remains closed as of 8 p.m. Tuesday evening near the intersection with County Road 250, which includes the bridge at the base of Shalona Hill where the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad passes under, according to the Durango Herald.
“Because of the heavy rains this afternoon, we’ve had several mud and debris slides run across the highway along this half-mile stretch of highway near the burn area,” John Palmer, maintenance deputy superintendent with the Colorado Department of Transportation, told the Herald. “Lots of mud and some large boulders have reached the roadway. Our patrol personnel … are trying to get the highway open as quickly as possible to at least one-lane alternating traffic.”
A nearby KOA campground was evacuated and buses drove in from Durango to transport 400 passengers riding in a train that became stuck in the mud.
A resident in the area said the flooding was due to a “torrential downpour” that lasted between 15 to 20 minutes. Damage from the 416 Fire may have contributed to the slides.
AlertMe