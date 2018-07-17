Douglas County Sheriff provides insight on deadly NYE shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOUGLAS COUNTY – FOX31 is sitting down with the Douglas County Sheriff and gathering new insight on the deadly New Year’s Eve shooting that claimed the life of Deputy Zack Parrish.

This comes one day after the District Attorney has ruled deputies acted appropriately and lawfully using deadly force against Matthew Riehl.

Sheriff Tony Spurlock said his deputies did exactly what they are trained to do. He said they used just the amount of force necessary to stop the aggressor.

“This guy was loaded for bear,” 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler said.

It was a horrific New Year’s Eve morning as Douglas County Deputies were ambushed while inside Matthew Riehls’s apartment.

“He starts pulling the trigger against those unsuspecting deputies outside his bedroom door he’s got two separate assault style rifles, other ammunition, a gas mask and he hung blankets in front of the windows,” Brauchler said.

In the District Attorney’s report released on Monday, it states during first contact with the suspect at 3 a.m., Riehl did not meet the requirements to be placed on a Mental Health Hold.

“The officers were able to assess the fact he was able to answer questions he was able to have appropriate dialogue,” Sheriff Tony Spurlock said.

But just two hours later, when deputies returned, the suspect was in a full manic episode. Given his background with PTSD, his disdain for law enforcement and officer’s knowledge of his weapons, we asked the Sheriff why he could not be taken in for a Mental Health Hold during the first call.

Spurlock said the statute states the person must be posing an imminent danger at that exact moment.

“I think our statue needs to be looked at significantly. The statue of imminent danger is essentially is obsolete in my opinion because that imminent danger has to be there, now, immediately - and so many times people come in and out of an unfortunate mental health state and when the officers get called at that time they’re in that imminent danger, at that state – but when they get there and the individual has calmed down.”

Both Sheriff Spurlock and Brauchler are supporters of Colorado’s “Red Flag Bill.” It would have allowed Judges to seize guns from those who pose significant risk. The measure was rejected by Republicans on Senate Committee. But Spurlock and Brauchler are hopeful lawmakers will revisit this – and depending on the outcome of the November election, it may have a better chance of passing.

“We don’t have a truly functioning 72 Hour Mental Health Hold. We keep these men and women from being able to take the steps necessary to get the threats off the street before they become threats to you and me and to themselves. Those are the areas where we need to start first. If the legislature refuses to take action to protect us, I will be there to hold them accountable,” Brauchler said.

Sheriff Spurlock said deputies’ current vests cannot protect against all high-powered rifles. That’s why he asked the Board of County Commissioners for additional funding.

The Douglas County Commissioners just allocated $400,000 dollars to the Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Spurlock said that money will be used to buy higher-level threat gear to include vests and ballistic shields.