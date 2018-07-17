Denver Public Schools superintendent Boasberg to step down

DENVER — Denver Public Schools superintendent Tom Boasberg is expected to announce he’s stepping down, he announced Tuesday.

Boasberg might stay on for 90 days until the school board can appoint a replacement.

Boasberg has been superintendent of the nearly 92,000-student district since January 2009.

“After much reflection, I have decided it is time for me to step down to fulfill my commitment to my family and pass the torch of leadership,” Boasberg said in a statement.

He previously worked as vice president for corporate development at Level 3 Communications and served as a legal adviser to the Federal Communications Commission.