Bryant Colorado Teams up with Habitat for Humanity

There`s some history in the making! Bryant Colorado is making a historic commitment to Habitat for Humanity. here to tell us more about it was the president of Bryant Colorado, Tim Brooks and Karen Kallenberg, The Director of Training and Development at Habitat for Humanity of Colorado.

Bryant Colorado is proud to have a new partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Colorado. Over the next year, Bryant Colorado will donate a new, high efficient furnace to every home built by Habitat for Humanity in Colorado, ensuring comfortable homes for more than 100 families in need of decent and affordable housing. As a Colorado company, they stand ready to do whatever it takes to build great communities where people care for one another.

Learn more about Habitat for Humanity of Colorado here:https://habitatcolorado.org/

Learn more about Bryant Colorado here: www.bryantcolorado.com