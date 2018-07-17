Blazing Star Ranch resides at 3424 S Broadway, Englewood, CO 80113 inside Anderson's Vacuum and Sewing. Karen Champion says that's a strange place for a yarn and spinning store, but Anderson's is their vacuum store, so it just worked out to have their store in the same building! they specialize in natural fibers--alpaca, merino, BFL, yak, brushtail possum, silk, and silk blends. They have yarns (including commercial, mini-millspun and handspun), rovings, batts, and raw fiber.
Blazing Star Ranch has a great deal: mention that you saw them on Colorado`S Best and you`ll get 15% off one of their classes.
Address
BLAZING STAR RANCH
Karen Champion
3424 S BROADWAY
ENGLEWOOD, CO 80113
Call Us
303-514-8780
720-407-8509 (fax)
