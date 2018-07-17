6-year-old special needs student allegedly slapped by Aurora Public Schools employee

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Public Schools issued a statement Tuesday afternoon after allegations surfaced that a young special-needs child was slapped while riding on a school bus.

Information from police said that the 6-year-old was struck by paraprofessional Corey Coburn on a bus at 12th and Ironton around noon on Monday.

The department said authorities were notified five hours later and the case was transferred to Arapahoe County prosecutors.

A statement issued by Aurora Public Schools acknowledged the incident, saying the district will take steps forward in their investigation.

“We are investigating the report of an employee who struck one of our students. We take this matter seriously and are taking appropriate disciplinary action. We want to emphasize that we do not tolerate inappropriate behavior by staff,” the statement read.

Coburn has reportedly been placed on administrative leave.

Igor Raykin, an attorney for the family, said he saw the video and it was “crystal clear” the child was struck and it “wasn’t a small slap…[he] cocked back his hand.” Raykin said there was an obvious red mark on the side of the child’s face.