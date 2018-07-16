Water bottle found on trail prompts new search for missing Telluride hiker

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office announced they will resume the search for missing hiker Tim Cannon.

Deputies, SAR resumed the search to find #missingtelluridehiker Tim Cannon this AM. 40+ rescuers are involved in the efforts including 20+ citizen volunteers. Focus is on Deep Creek trail where a water bottle was found yesterday that may (or may not) belong to Mr. Cannon. pic.twitter.com/C9xGosQqSC — San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) July 15, 2018

Cannon, 55, was last seen by his wife after reportedly going hiking on July 8, according to the Telluride Daily Planet.

Deputies and volunteers (both from the community and search-and-rescue teams) had been searching for Cannon in the Iron Mountain area near Telluride.

The Army National Guard and Century Link had provided assistance with helicopters.

Additionally, three K-9 teams from Dolores had joined the search at the time, according to the sheriff’s office.

The search was called off on July 12, when San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters posted a statement on Facebook citing safety concerns.

“The safety of our teams is always a priority, and the longer this search continues in this treacherous terrain, the risk of injury to these volunteers increases. This is not the outcome we all hoped for.”

On Sunday, the San Miguel Sheriff posted an update saying the search will continue with 40 rescuers and over 20 citizen volunteers on board.

Officials said the focus is on Deep Creek trail where a water bottle was found that may (or may not) belong to Cannon.

More than 60 rescuers and two Telluride Ski Patrol search dogs covered a lot of new ground today in the search for #missingtelluridehiker Tim Cannon. Tomorrow morning Deputies will be out with a specialy drone with a thermal imaging camera with heat sensor. — San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) July 17, 2018

Monday, the Sheriff’s office posted an update saying the rescuers and search dogs “covered a lot of new ground” and a drone equipped with a thermal imaging camera with a heat sensor will be deployed Tuesday.