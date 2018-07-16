The Opioid epidemic’s forgotten victims: Pets

Opioid addiction is rampant across the country costing over 100 lives each day in America and $75 billion dollars in related economic burdens but what about Opioids and our pets? Dr. John De Jong, President of the American Veterinary association joined us live from the floor of the AVMA annual convention in Denver to share more.

