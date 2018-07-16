Opioid addiction is rampant across the country costing over 100 lives each day in America and $75 billion dollars in related economic burdens but what about Opioids and our pets? Dr. John De Jong, President of the American Veterinary association joined us live from the floor of the AVMA annual convention in Denver to share more.AlertMe
The Opioid epidemic’s forgotten victims: Pets
-
‘Black Hawk Down’ soldier becomes pharmacist to help other vets in need
-
New statewide push encourages parents to ask about about opioid alternatives
-
Colorado doctors could soon be limited in how many painkillers they prescribe
-
Studies link legal marijuana with fewer opioid prescriptions
-
More Americans should carry opioid overdose reversing drug, surgeon general says
-
-
Kanye West gets backlash after calling 400 years of slavery a ‘choice’
-
Nevada to execute inmate with fentanyl in U.S. first
-
Melania Trump launches ‘BE BEST’ awareness campaign for kids
-
Woman lost 2 sons in same night to opioids; fighting the crisis is now her life’s work
-
Club13 recalls kratom products for salmonella risk
-
-
Nurses sentenced to prison for stealing opioids from Colorado hospitals
-
Minnesota prosecutor won’t file charges in Prince’s death
-
Former House Speaker Boehner ‘has evolved’ on marijuana, joins boardroom of cannabis company