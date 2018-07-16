The Lakota Ride from Denver to South Dakota underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A long standing Native American tradition is underway: The Lakota Ride.

It's an annual horseback ride from to Denver to South Dakota which is a 400-mile journey.

The journey is meant to bring Lakota people and non Lakota people together - and encourage healing..

what the "lakota ride" is all about -- how it helps mend relationships

FOX31 photojournalist Kevin Burr takes us on the ride.

The purpose of the ride is to raise money to help the reservation. You can donate online here.