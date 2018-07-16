Storm chances return Tuesday with drier end to week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures have warmed back up to the 80s this afternoon with sunny skies. There is still a chance for an isolated storm or two along the Front Range this evening with better chances staying on the northeast plains.

The northeast plains could see storms turn severe this evening with hail and wind being the main threats.

Tuesday will be another day in the 80s with Denver's high temperature reaching around 88 degrees. There will be a 30% chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Storms on Tuesday afternoon could contain heavy rain, hail, and strong winds. The chance for severe storms will be on the northeast plains where a marginal risk is in place.

Afternoon highs will be in the 90s for the rest of the work week. Dry conditions will persist through Saturday before storm chances return Sunday into Monday.

