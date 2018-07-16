State of the City addresses transportation, gentrification, affordable housing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - It is the biggest speech the mayor of Denver gives each year - the State of the City.

This year’s speech took place at the Carla Madison Rec Center off Colfax - hundreds were in attendance including Gov. Hickenlooper.

Cherry Creek - Downtown Shuttle Bus

During the Mayor's address, Hancock revealed plans for a new shuttle on the 16th Street Mall, connecting downtown Denver with Cherry Creek.

Hancock told FOX31 political Reporter Joe St George plans were still in the early stages and that “everything is on the table” including the possibility the shuttle might be free - like the one on the 16th Street Mall.

Video: Hancock announces plans for shuttle between Cherry Creek and Downtown Denver -- two big economic areas. Will it be free like the 16th street mall? #kdvr #kwgn #denver pic.twitter.com/UqMaLjM5JM — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) July 16, 2018

Bike Lanes

Hancock announced plans for a five year plan to add 125 miles worth of bike lanes to the city.

Hancock said:

“We’re going to be filling more of our sidewalk gaps and making sure repairs get made. Today, I am excited to announce that we will be accelerating the buildout of our bike network – adding 125 more miles of bike lanes over the next five years. That’s right – 125 more miles! It’s also time for the next phase of shared mobility. This includes dockless bikes and electric scooters, and equitably expanding service into disconnected, lower-income neighborhoods”

Gentrification assistance

Hancock brought up the controversial advertising campaign of Ink Coffee during his speech to highlight the cities struggle with gentrification.

Last November, Ink’s Larimer Street location appeared to brag about gentrifying the neighborhood.

Hancock called it one of the most “disappointing” things he has ever heard during his speech - alluding to the fact many longtime residents in places like Curtis Park and Five Points feel like they are being priced out.

Hancock launched the NEST Program today which will provide the city with advise on dealing with the harmful impacts of gentrification. NEST would strive to help those individuals and businesses struggling in neighborhoods as well. Applications to be a part of NEST are already online.

Tay Anderson, a community activist, fears its too late.

“I think it’s a little too late to talk about this issue now,” Anderson said.

“It’s never too late to get involved to try and Serve as a safety net for those who want to stay in their homes,” Hancock said when asked by St. George.

Affordable Housing

Hancock announced a plan to double the affordable housing fund in the coming months by utilizing marijuana tax revenues.

“Our clarion call is to seize the moment and set Denver’s people and neighborhoods on an equitable path of prosperity for the next 100 years,” Hancock said.

Trump bashing

Hancock took time to say “if anyone running for office this November thinks we should be following the White House’ example here in Colorado quite frankly they don’t deserve to lead our great state.”

St. George asked if Hancock was taking a swipe at Walker Stapleton, the GOP nominee for Governor.