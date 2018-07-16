Intelligence community, political experts criticize President’s comments at summit with Putin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo.—President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putting meeting in Norway Monday morning, for a summit attempting to repair US Russia relations. Trump drawing criticism for statements about Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election.

“President Putin, he just said it’s not Russia,” Trump said. “I’ll say this: I don’t see any reason why it would be.”

“If you listen to that you would have thought President Putin was a perfectly legitimate, credible voice of reason, and he’s anything but that,” said Metropolitan State University Professor of Political Science Norman Provizer. “Ask any Russian expert. He was essentially taking President Putin’s argument that he didn’t do it as being equal to all the intelligence gathered by American agencies.

The national intelligence community reacting to the comments, including former CIA Director John Brennan. Brennan saying on Twitter “It was nothing short of treasonous,” and “Trump is wholly in the pocket of Putin.”

“Anyone who just believes President Putin given his record is someone who you could probably sell the Brooklyn Bridge to,” Provizer said.

Provizer says Trump questioning US institutions is nothing new, and something we’ve seen since the campaign and consistently afterwards. While he says diplomacy is about talking, not shooting at each other, Provizer believes the summit should have been under certain terms, where the US showed a clear stance of holding Russia accountable.