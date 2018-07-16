FDA warning about some grain-free dog foods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The FDA is now warning dog owners that some grain-free pet foods could be linked to heart disease in dogs. That’s confusing to some families who were told to keep their dogs on grain-free diets.

The FDA says foods with peas, lentils, legumes or potatoes listed as main ingredients could be linked to dilated cardiomyopathy or DCM.

Some reported symptoms include decreased energy, cough, difficulty breathing and episodes of collapse.

No specific brands are named in the warning, but pet owners can check the ingredient lists on food.

This is already an issue customers are asking about at Mouthfuls Pet Supply store in Denver. The co- owner, Deb Dempsey, has some advice. “We suggest rotation. Rotate between brands. Rotate between proteins, add in real food,” she said.

She says the concern is a deficiency in an amino acid called taurine. To make up for that, pet parents can add sardines or goat milk to the dog’s diet.