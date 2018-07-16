FCC head orders hearing on Sinclair-Tribune deal

NEW YORK — The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission is raising “serious concerns” about part of Sinclair’s $3.9 billion deal for Tribune’s television stations.

Sinclair wants to buy Tribune Media and its 42 TV stations, including KDVR-TV and KWGN-TV.

To address potential antitrust concerns, Sinclair has said it would sell stations to several buyers. Twenty-First Century Fox agreed to buy KDVR-TV from Sinclair.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai says Sinclair might still be able to operate the stations “in practice, even if not in name.” One potential buyer is the Cunningham Group, which has ties to Sinclair’s founding family.

Pai is ordering a hearing on Sinclair’s proposed acquisition of Tribune.

Tribune is not commenting at this time.