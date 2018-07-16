Drier conditions move in after much-needed rain; surge of moisture on Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Expect dense fog on Monday morning in the wake of Sunday's beneficial rainfall.

Sunshine will break through in the afternoon along with a 10 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will reach about 86 degrees along the Front Range.

The mountains can expect morning sunshine and then isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will range from 75 to 90 degrees.

The southern mountains have a better chance for afternoon rain and thunderstorms.

On Tuesday, a cold front and surge of monsoon moisture crosses Colorado. That means a higher chance for rain and thunderstorms in the mountains and across the Front Range. Highs again will be about 86 degrees.

It will be drier and hotter from Wednesday through the weekend with highs in the mid-90s. The chance for afternoon thunderstorms increases to 20 percent on Sunday afternoon.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News -- and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.