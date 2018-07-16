Daybreak Delights: Ice cream bars

Assembly of the ice cream bars

Bake brownies in a pan, and allow to cool

Cover the brownie pan with Ice cream, and freeze. (Ice cream can be store bought or Scratch-made)

Cut ice cream topped Brownies into bars, and place on a baking sheet lined with a cooling rack

Coat the bars with melted bittersweet chocolate, and allow to set on the baking sheet.

Refreeze cut and chocolate coated bars on the baking sheet, and serve when ready

Brownies

What you Need

1¼ cups AP flour

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

11 ounces Chocolate Chips, Bittersweet, but Semi –Sweet will also work

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter

1 teaspoon instant espresso powder

1½ cups granulated sugar

½ cup packed light brown sugar

5 eggs, at room temperature

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees

Butter the sides and bottom of a 9×13-inch glass or light-colored baking pan. Line the pan with parchment paper. You may also scoop the batter once ready into individual baking cups using a Scoop Size #12

In a medium bowl, whisk the flour, salt, and cocoa powder together.

Put the chocolate, butter and instant espresso powder in a large bowl and set it over a saucepan of simmering water, stirring occasionally, until the chocolate and butter are completely melted together and smooth.

Remove from heat and add in both sugars. Whisk until completely combined and add in the eggs to the chocolate mixture and whisk until combined. Then add in the vanilla and stir until combined.

Lastly add the flour mixture over the chocolate mixture. Using a rubber spatula (not a whisk), fold the flour mixture into the chocolate until all the mixture is added and the brownie batter is well mixed. Be careful not to over mix the batter once the flour is added. Pour the brownie mixture into the prepared pan or scoop into the baking cups.

If baking this in the dish, bake for 20 minutes, if baking these in the cups check the brownies after 20 minutes. Test the brownies by inserting a toothpick into the center of the brownies, once the toothpick inserted comes out clean, remove brownies from oven and allow to cool.

Dust with Powdered Sugar prior to serving and ENJOY!