Amazon goes down as Prime Day begins

SEATTLE — Amazon Prime Day is off to a rocky start as the website crashed as soon as Prime Day started.

Amazon’s annual sale killed off at 1 p.m. MDT and runs for 36 hours this year, the longest Prime Day in history. But as soon as the event started, users reported several errors on both the desktop site and mobile app.

Multiple users took to Twitter to show the website and app not loading and instead showing pictures of dogs with captions along the lines of “Uh-oh something went wrong on our end.”

amazon down on prime day heellpp #AmazonPrimeDay pic.twitter.com/IQRpr72iDw — Lisa Scherzer (@lisascherzer) July 16, 2018

So Amazon Prime day is already glitching, but at least I get to look at dogs when I refresh it #AmazonPrimeDay #DogsForDays pic.twitter.com/6YmXOaZgcn — Tiffani Tezak (@TiffaniTezak) July 16, 2018

And the landing page of the desktop site does not work either. When links are clicked on the site, it just sends users into circles that sends them back to the main landing page.

Amazon has not yet commented on the errors.

This story is developing.