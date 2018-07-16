Adams County tests dangers of impaired driving with alcohol, marijuana during awareness event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -- The Adam's County Sheriff's Office will be testing the dangers of impaired driving on Monday by giving volunteers alcohol or marijuana and then having them get behind the wheel.

Participants will be given alcohol or marijuana and then put through a driving test on a closed course during the public awareness event on Monday. Another group will be driving while texting.

The sheriff's office says this testing will benefit both the public and their deputies by showing them the dangers of impaired and distracted driving first hand. They will be closely watching the drivers on the closed course and also give field sobriety tests to each participant.

Mile High Driver Training is providing the cars for the testing and Lyft is giving these participants free rides to and from the training.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Adams County Sheriff’s Office FLATROCK Regional Training Center in Commerce City on Monday.