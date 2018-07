Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While there are many golf course in Colorado, there are now some that do a little more than let you golf.

Every week, our photojournalists set out to find unusual, unique, and the untold stories of our state in a segment we call Signature Stories.

This week, we explore a new sport that's hitting the links called footgolf.

Rocky Mountain FootGolf will host a tournament this upcoming Saturday to raise money for Dagger27, a group that helps veterans get into the sport.