Rainy and cool tonight followed by drier, warmer Monday

A cold front combined with monsoon moisture finally brought cooler temperatures and better rain chances to the Front Range. The high temperature in Denver reached 75 degrees today just after midnight last night. Afternoon temperatures have been in the 60s with on and off showers.

Scattered showers and storms will continue through the evening across most of Colorado. Denver and parts of the Front Range are under a Flash Flood Watch until 9 p.m. tonight. Heavy rain is possible with any shower or storm that develops.

The Front Range is under a Flash Flood Watch until 9pm tonight. #cowx pic.twitter.com/uwPZIHeZC0 — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) July 15, 2018

Additional rainfall totals could reach up to a half of an inch in some isolated spots this evening. Rain will clear out late tonight and early Monday morning.

Temperatures will heat back up to the 80s on Monday afternoon as sunshine returns. There is a 10 percent chance for a few isolated storms in the afternoon.

Temperatures will stay in the 80s for Tuesday with a 30 percent chance of afternoon storms.

Drier weather moves in Wednesday through Saturday with highs returning to the 90s each day.

