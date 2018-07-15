4 people shot following party at 50th and Grant in Denver; Suspect sought

DENVER — Four people were shot at the intersection of 50th Avenue and Grant Street early Sunday morning following a party in the area, Denver police said.

Police said that the shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. as a result of an altercation at a party in the area. The four victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were able to walk themselves to a nearby hospital to report the shooting.

Denver police first tweeted about the incident around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.