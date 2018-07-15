Indiana man accidentally shoots, kills 6-year-old daughter while cleaning gun

SALEM, Ind. — A southern Indiana man accidentally shot and killed his 6-year-old daughter while cleaning his handgun, according to the Indiana State Police.

Police said Makayla S. Bowling of Salem, Indiana was pronounced dead at the hospital on Friday night. Authorities said that her father was cleaning the gun inside a home and thought the weapon was unloaded, but it discharged, hitting the girl in the head.

The father has not been identified.

Police do not believe that foul play was involved but the shooting remains under investigation.

Salem is located about 80 miles south of Indianapolis.