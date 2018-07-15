Flooding shuts down section of highway between Wetmore and Westcliffe

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Flooding closed a highway Sunday evening, according to the Colorado State Patrol, and officials are warning people that attempting to drive through the water raises the risk of possible drowning.

A tweet posted at 5:17 p.m. said that Highway 96 between Wetmore and Westcliffe has been shut down with no estimated time to reopen.

H96 between Wetmore and Westcliffe closed due to flooding. Alternate route is H69 Westcliffe to Texas Creek. Turn around don’t drown by driving through running water over the highway. — CSP Canon City (@CSP_CanonCity) July 15, 2018

The Fremont County Sheriff tweeted that Hardscrabble Creek is flooding and reports indicate the water wall is 20 feet wide.

***PLEASE SHARE*** Hardscrabble creek is FLOODING. Reports the water wall is 20ft wide. Moving through Wetmore now. — Fremont Sheriff (@Fremont_Sheriff) July 15, 2018

There are reportedly no injuries at this time and drivers should take an alternate route on Highway 96 through Texas Creek.

We will update this story as it develops.