Flooding shuts down section of highway between Wetmore and Westcliffe

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Flooding closed a highway Sunday evening, according to the Colorado State Patrol, and officials are warning people that attempting to drive through the water raises the risk of possible drowning.
A tweet posted at 5:17 p.m. said that Highway 96 between Wetmore and Westcliffe has been shut down with no estimated time to reopen.
The Fremont County Sheriff tweeted that Hardscrabble Creek is flooding and reports indicate the water wall is 20 feet wide.
There are reportedly no injuries at this time and drivers should take an alternate route on Highway 96 through Texas Creek.
We will update this story as it develops.
38.238043 -105.084718AlertMe