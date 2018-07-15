× Flood Watches issued for portions of Colorado ahead of soggy, cooler Sunday

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Colorado burn scars, active wildfires, and portions of the foothills through Sunday. Periods of heavy rain will be possible as a cold front passes through the state. In the Denver area, storms are expected to pop up as early as lunchtime and linger throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

Heavy rain, lightning, strong wind and even brief hail can be expected across the region today. Due to the extra cloud cover and rain, temperatures will stay below average, maxing out in the low 80s this afternoon. A storm or two may continue into the evening and early overnight hours, especially out on the eastern plains.

This cooler, unsettled weather will continue through Monday and Tuesday, with afternoon highs in the middle 80s. A few showers will be possible during the midday and afternoon hours.

Our weather pattern will begin to shift on Wednesday. Temperatures will return to the middle 90s through the end of the work week, with mostly sunny and dry conditions returning.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

