Aurora family pleads for answers two years after daughter’s disappearance

AURORA, Colo. – Sunday marks two years since an Aurora teenager went missing in the middle of the night. Her family is pleading with our community for help finding her.

“You just want to find her and rescue her and then in the back of your mind you’re like my poor baby,” Sabrina Jones said as she fought back tears.

It’s now been two years since Lashaya Stine disappeared. Two years since this mother hugged her only daughter.

“She has a laugh that would make you laugh,” Jones said.

The 16-year-old was an honor-roll student with aspirations to become a nurse, but the morning of July 15th 2016, Lashaya was not in her bedroom.

“We looked around up here and went outside. We were all in panic mode. We were calling her phone and it was going to voicemail,” Jones said.

Her family frantically searched the streets and drove through neighborhoods.

“I still didn’t believe it until night came. When nightfall came, I knew she was gone,” Jones said.

Jones believes her daughter was lured from their home by someone she met online.

“She is more naive than most. I know my daughter and she would be easy to control and manipulate,” Jones said.

Jones fears Lashaya may have been sold into sex trafficking, based on tips she has received.

“I’ve been sent several things. Some of them just absolutely horrifying. They say I don’t think she’s missing she’s being prostituted all over the place,” Jones said.

Aurora Police said, “The Aurora police department continues to work persistently to find Lashaya. We refuse to give up. The investigation into finding Lashaya still remains open and detectives still follow-up on every single lead that is brought to our attention.”

Jones is thankful for their persistent work on the case and said she will never give up hope on getting her daughter back.

“She needs to try and get away from whatever it is. If she can get to me. I will protect her. I will do anything to protect her,” Jones said.

Lashaya was last seen at 2:30 in the morning on July 15, 2016 in her home at East Montview Boulevard and Peoria Street in Northwest Aurora. She is 5’6” with long black hair, brown eyes and a quarter size round scar on her chest. Her family said she has no history of running away. She did not take any money, or clothes with her and left her cell phone charger in her room. Lashaya was scheduled for a job interview at a sandwich shop the next day.

The reward for information on Lashaya’s whereabouts is now up to $15,000 thousand dollars. If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.