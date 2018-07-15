A look at every Rockies player that has played in the All-Star Game

DENVER — The Rockies have a great history with the MLB All-Star Game. Since their debut season in 1993, the Rockies have had 25 all-stars and at least one every single year.
Todd Helton and Troy Tulowitzki have the most appearances for the Rockies with five each.
Dante Bichette and Larry Walker each have four appearances – Nolan Arenado will join them when he makes his fourth appearance on Tuesday.
This year, Arenado will make his fourth straight All-Star Game appearance while Charlie Blackmon will make his third and Trevor Story will make his first appearance.
Watch the 2018 MLB All-Star Game Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. on FOX31.
Let’s take a trip down memory lane with all the Rockies players who have appeared in the MLB All-Star Game.
The list includes their name, position, and the years they were in the All-Star Game.
Andres Galarraga – 1B – 1993, 1997
DENVER, CO – AUGUST 28: Colorado Rockies Andres Galarraga watches as he hits the ball into short left field for a base hit as the Rockies take on the Seattle Mariners 28 August at Coors Field in Denver, CO. Galarraga later hit a two run homerun in the sixth inning, his thirty-fifth of the year. AFP PHOTTO Doug COLLIER (Photo credit should read DOUG COLLIER/AFP/Getty Images)
Dante Bichette – OF – 1994, 1995, 1996, 1998
17 Apr 1999: Dante Bichette #10 of the Colorado Rockies swings at the ball during the game against the Atlanta Braves at the Coors Stadium in Denver, Colorado. The Rockies defeated the Braves 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr /Allsport
Don Baylor – Coach – 1994, 1998
22 JUN 1995: COLORADO ROCKIES MANAGER DON BAYLOR IN THE DUGOUT DURING THE ROCKIES 3-2 WIN OVER THE SAN DIEGO PADRES AT JACK MURPHY STADIUM IN SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Dunn/ALLSPORT
Vinny Castilla– 3B- 1995,1998
ARLINGTON, TX – MAY 7: Vinny Castilla #9 of the Colorado Rockies makes a bare hand catch throwing out Alex Rios #51 of the Texas Rangers on first base at Globe Life Park in Arlington on May 7, 2014 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Rick Yeatts/Getty Images)
Ellis Bruks – OF – 1996
Larry Walker – OF/DH – 1997,1998,1999,2001
DENVER – JULY 7: Larry Walker #33 of the National League bats during the MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field on July 7, 1998 in Denver, Colorado. The American League defeated the National League 13-8. (Photo by: Brian Bahr/Getty Images)
Jeff Cirillo – 3B – 2000
Todd Helton – 1B – 2000,2001,2002,2003,2004
DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 24: Todd Helton #17 of the Colorado Rockies runs to first as he singles against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at Coors Field on September 24, 2013 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
Jeffery Hammonds – OF – 2000
Mike Hampton – P – 2001
SAN FRANCISCO, UNITED STATES: Colorado Rockies’ pitcher Mike Hampton releases a pitch against San Francisco Giants’ 01 June 2002 at Pacific Bell Park in San Francisco. Hampton was the winning pitcher as the Rockies defeated the Giants, 5-4. AFP PHOTO/John G. MABANGLO (Photo credit should read JOHN G. MABANGLO/AFP/Getty Images)
Shawn Chacon – P – 2003
DENVER – JUNE 2: Pitcher Shawn Chacon #34 of the Colorado Rockies throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the game at Coors Field on June 2, 2005 in Denver, Colorado. The Rockies defeated the Cardinals 8-7. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
Preston Wilson – OF – 2003
ST. LOUIS – JUNE 30: Preston Wilson #44 of the Colorado Rockies bats during the game with the St. Louis Cardinals on June 30, 2005 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri. The Rox won 7-0. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images).
Brain Fuentas – P – 2005,2006,2007
Aaron Cook – P – 2008
PHOENIX, AZ – AUGUST 30: Starting pitcher Aaron Cook #28 of the Colorado Rockies leaves the Major League Baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fifth inning at Chase Field on August 30, 2011 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks defeated the Rockies 9-4. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Brad Hawpe – OF – 2009
ST. LOUIS, MO – JULY 14: National League All-Star Brad Hawpe of the Colorado Rockies bats during the 2009 MLB All-Star Game at Busch Stadium on July 14, 2009 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jason Marquis – P – 2009
DENVER – AUGUST 13: Pitcher Jason Marquis #21 of the Colorado Rockies pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field on August 13, 2009 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
Troy Tulowitzki – SS – 2010,2011,2013,2014,2015
MINNEAPOLIS, MN – JULY 15: National League All-Star Troy Tulowitzki #2 of the Colorado Rockies during the 85th MLB All-Star Game at Target Field on July 15, 2014 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Ubaldo Jimenez – P – 2010
ANAHEIM, CA – JULY 13: National League All-Star Ubaldo Jimenez #38 of the Colorado Rockies throws a pitch during the 81st MLB All-Star Game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 13, 2010 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
Carlos Gonzalez – OF – 2012,2013,2016
SAN DIEGO, CA – JULY 12: Carlos Gonzalez #5 of the Colorado Rockies greets National League temmates prior to the 87th Annual MLB All-Star Game at PETCO Park on July 12, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Michael Cuddyer – OF – 2013
NEW YORK, NY – JULY 16: National League All-Star Michael Cuddyer #3 of the Colorado Rockies, Troy Tulowitzki #2 of the Colorado Rockies and Carlos Gonzalez #5 of the Colorado Rockies are photographed during the 84th MLB All-Star Game on July 16, 2013 at Citi Field in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Charlie Blackmon – OF – 2014,2017,2018
MINNEAPOLIS, MN – JULY 15: National League All-Star Charlie Blackmon #19 of the Colorado Rockies during the 85th MLB All-Star Game at Target Field on July 15, 2014 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Nolan Arenado – 3B – 2015,2016,2017,2018
SAN DIEGO, CA – JULY 12: Nolan Arenado #28 of the Colorado Rockies bats during the 87th Annual MLB All-Star Game at PETCO Park on July 12, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
DJ LeMahieu – 2B – 2015,2017
CINCINNATI, OH – JULY 14: National League All-Star DJ LeMahieu #9 of the Colorado Rockies fields the ball against the American League during the 86th MLB All-Star Game at the Great American Ball Park on July 14, 2015 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Greg Holland – P – 2017
MIAMI, FL – JULY 11: Greg Holland #56 of the Colorado Rockies and the National League pitches in the eighth inning against the American League during the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Trevor Story – SS – 2018
AlertMe
SEATTLE, WA – JULY 8: Trevor Story #27 of the Colorado Rockies celebrates after hitting a two-run home run off of starting pitcher Wade LeBlanc #49 of the Seattle Mariners that also scored Nolan Arenado #28 of the Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning of a game at Safeco Field on July 8, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)