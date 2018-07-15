× 2 people accused of starting Lake Christine Fire turn themselves in

BASALT, Colo. — The two people accused of starting the Lake Christine Fire turned themselves into authorities on Sunday morning, officials said.

Richard Miller, 23, and Allison Marcus, 22, both of El Jebel, are accused of starting the fire by shooting tracer bullets at a Basalt shooting range on July 3.

They were each charged with fourth-degree arson, a class four felony, and firing woods or prairie, a class six felony.

The two are being held on a $7,500 bond.

Three homes have been destroyed by the fire and it has burned 6,778 acres. It forced several people to evacuate from their homes but the evacuations have since been lifted.