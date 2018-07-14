Where to get sweet deals for National Ice Cream Day in Denver

DENVER — Sunday, July 15 is National Ice Cream Day. Several chains and local stores with Denver-area locations are offering deals to celebrate.

Baskin-Robbins

Customers who download the Baskin-Robbins mobile app on Sunday can get buy-one-get-one cones and 99-cent sundaes. They can also receive $2 off medium milkshakes. Three limited-time “freak shake” milkshake flavors will also be available: unicorn, Oreo ‘n’ cookies, and donut shop.

Cold Stone Creamery

The chain is offering buy-one-get-one specials, according to U.S. News.

Cream Belmar

This Lakewood shop is offering buy-one-get-one scoops on Sunday and Monday.

Dairy Queen

While DQ isn’t offering specific deals for National Ice Cream Day, people who download its mobile app can get a free small Blizzard.

Dippin’ Dots

Customers can get a free mini cup of Dippin’ Dots during a two-hour period on Sunday. The company said to check with local vendors to confirm when they will have the offer.

Little Man Ice Cream

The iconic ice cream shop in Denver’s Highlands neighborhood is offering free sprinkles all day Sunday. Customers can also enter to win free ice cream for a year. The prize will also be honored at Little Man’s sister store, Sweet Cooie’s. Another person who enters the drawing win an ice cream social.

PetSmart

National Ice Cream Day isn’t just for humans. PetSmart is offering free dog ice cream on Saturday and Sunday at its PetsHotel locations, according to the Associated Press. There are five PetsHotel locations in metro Denver: Glendale, Westminster, Highlands Ranch and two in Littleton.

Whole Foods

U.S. News reports Whole Foods will offer deals on Ben and Jerry’s ice cream: You can buy two pints for $6. Amazon Prime members can receive an additional 10-percent discount.

Yogurtland

Fro-yo fans can get deals on Sunday as well. Yogurtland is offering buy-one-get-one frozen yogurt from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.