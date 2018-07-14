× Toasty Saturday before rain, cooler temperatures arrive

As we head into the upcoming weekend, our forecast will remain split between Saturday and Sunday. Starting today, temperatures will max out in the low 90s, a handful of degrees above average. Expect an increase in clouds during the midday and afternoon hours with mainly dry conditions across the Front Range. The best chance for any pop-up showers remains over the foothills and mountains.

A cold front will move through on Sunday, shifting our winds and bringing us some cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it into the mid-80s during the afternoon. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected during the midday and afternoon hours across the Front Range and high country. Storms will be capable of producing strong wind, hail and frequent lightning. Heavy rain is also expected, with flash flooding concerns returning for the burn scars and active fires across the state. Storms look to clear out overnight and into the start of the day on Monday.

We’ll start off the upcoming work week with cool, soggy conditions. Showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast both Monday and Tuesday. The extra cloud cover and scattered showers will keep temperatures below average, maxing out in the mid-to-lower 80s.

Changes will start to return by Wednesday as high pressure returns. Expect highs to bounce back into the mid-90s through the second half of the week with mostly sunny conditions.

