× Southwest Airlines debuts special paint jobs for Shark Week

DENVER — Southwest Airlines passengers may notice a special paint job on some jets in honor of the 30th anniversary of Shark Week on the Discovery Channel.

Five planes are now sporting a variety of unique liveries, with each dedicated to a specific kind of shark. The types of shark include: the great white, hammerhead, mako, tiger and bull.

Additionally, as a special treat for aviation geeks, the five planes are identified with shark icons on flightaware.com.

Southwest passengers also got a chance to watch the premier of a Shark Week episode. Shark Week content will remain available via the airline’s on-board entertainment portal.

Shark Week airs on the Discovery Channel between July 22 and 29.

Southwest is encouraging people who spot the planes to share their photos with the hashtag “#SharksTakeFlight.”