Southwest Airlines debuts special paint jobs for Shark Week
DENVER — Southwest Airlines passengers may notice a special paint job on some jets in honor of the 30th anniversary of Shark Week on the Discovery Channel.
Five planes are now sporting a variety of unique liveries, with each dedicated to a specific kind of shark. The types of shark include: the great white, hammerhead, mako, tiger and bull.
Additionally, as a special treat for aviation geeks, the five planes are identified with shark icons on flightaware.com.
Southwest passengers also got a chance to watch the premier of a Shark Week episode. Shark Week content will remain available via the airline’s on-board entertainment portal.
Shark Week airs on the Discovery Channel between July 22 and 29.
Southwest is encouraging people who spot the planes to share their photos with the hashtag "#SharksTakeFlight."