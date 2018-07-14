Scenic spots to swim, tube and kayak in Colorado

Water activities along parts of the South Platte River have been suspended for the weekend due to extremely low water levels, according to city officials.

The ban is in effect from C-470 to Belleview Avenue.

Earlier this week, about 1,000 tubers hit Boulder Creek for Tube to Work Day, ignoring low levels and risking getting banged up by hitting rocks and the creek bottom.

The South Platte River is worse. Water is running at only about 20 cubic feet per second when it should be close to 500.

That said, there are still plenty of areas tubers can take a dip safely.

Be sure to check ahead of time to find whether water levels are high enough to permit tubing and experts agree that anytime you’re tubing you should wear a safety jacket and helmet.

Below are just a few areas in Colorado where tubers can float their troubles away.

Pueblo: Arkansas River

Salida: Arkansas River

Breckenridge: Blue River

Boulder: Boulder Creek

Golden: Clear Creek

Eagle: Colorado River

Glenwood Springs: Colorado River

Avon: Eagle River

Vail: Gore Creek

Gunnison: Gunnison River

Lyons: North Saint Vrain

Pagosa Springs: San Juan River

Denver: South Platte River (Closed from C470 to Belleview)

Steamboat Springs: Yampa River