Scenic spots to swim, tube and kayak in Colorado

Water activities along parts of the South Platte River have been suspended for the weekend due to extremely low water levels, according to city officials.
The ban is in effect from C-470 to Belleview Avenue.
Earlier this week, about 1,000 tubers hit Boulder Creek for Tube to Work Day, ignoring low levels and risking getting banged up by hitting rocks and the creek bottom.
The South Platte River is worse. Water is running at only about 20 cubic feet per second when it should be close to 500.
That said, there are still plenty of areas tubers can take a dip safely.
Be sure to check ahead of time to find whether water levels are high enough to permit tubing and experts agree that anytime you’re tubing you should wear a safety jacket and helmet.
Below are just a few areas in Colorado where tubers can float their troubles away.
Pueblo: Arkansas River
Salida: Arkansas River
Breckenridge: Blue River
Boulder: Boulder Creek
Golden: Clear Creek
Eagle: Colorado River
Glenwood Springs: Colorado River
Avon: Eagle River
Vail: Gore Creek
Gunnison: Gunnison River
Lyons: North Saint Vrain
Pagosa Springs: San Juan River
Denver: South Platte River (Closed from C470 to Belleview)
Steamboat Springs: Yampa RiverAlertMe