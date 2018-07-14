Lakewood police: Gunman barricaded in Belmar apartment

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department is asking people near the 7300 block of West Kentucky Drive to shelter in place due to a barricaded gunman.

According to Ty Countryman, a spokesperson for LPD, the gunman is inside a unit at the Ashford Belmar Apartments. Officers were searching for the male suspect in connection to an earlier incident.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

Police activity at Ashford Belmar Apts, 7900 blk W Kentucky Dr. Avoid area! Residents of the area shelter in place. #HappeningNow — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) July 15, 2018

An earlier version of this article listed the address as 7900 West Kentucky Drive. LPD has since updated the address to 7300 West Kentucky Drive.