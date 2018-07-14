Fort Collins teen killed in shooting identified

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Larimer County Coroner has identified the victim of a shooting in north Fort Collins on July 4.

Cross J. Goodwin, 16, died when he was shot in the head, the coroner said. He was from Fort Collins.

Another 16-year-old male identified as a suspect in the case is in custody on unrelated charges, according to police.

The Fort Collins Police Department said officers responded to the shooting at the 800 block of Merganser Drive around 5:42 p.m. on July 4.

Investigators believe Goodwin and suspect knew each other.

Criminal charges for the suspect are pending. He is already in custody on separate charges.

“A final determination of charges will be released by the Larimer County District Attorney’s Office,” FCPD said.

Police do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone who knows more about the shooting who has not already spoken with police is encouraged to call Detective Brandon Barnes: 970-416-2051 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County: 970-221-6868.