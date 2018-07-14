Cold front brings cooler temperatures and chance for storms Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It has been another hot Saturday in Denver with highs reaching 97 degrees this afternoon, only three away from the record of 100 degrees set in 1878.

Big weather changes will move into Colorado on Sunday as a cold front moves through the state.

Sunday will be 10 to 15 degrees cooler than today with highs reaching 85 degrees in Denver. Cloudy skies and chances for rain will cool temperatures quickly to the 70s tomorrow evening.

Cooler temps & chances for rain move in tomorrow with a cold front! #cowx pic.twitter.com/sfQ5WMdWux — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) July 14, 2018

Scattered storms will move onto the Front Range from the mountains anytime after noon tomorrow. Storms will be widespread and could contain heavy rain, lightning, hail, and gusty winds. The areas in Green (including Denver) are under a marginal risk for severe storms.

Storms will clear around midnight on the Front Range.

Storm chances will go down to a 20 percent chance on Monday with high temperatures staying in the mid 80s. Some isolated showers and storms can't be ruled out but most spots will stay dry.

Temperatures will once again be in the 80s on Tuesday with a 30 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Drier weather moves in on Wednesday and Thursday with highs returning to the 90s.

