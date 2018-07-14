2 in custody after allegedly shooting from vehicle in Elbert County

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — Two people are in custody after allegedly shooting from a vehicle in a rural area southeast of Denver Saturday evening.

Initial reports of the incident came from Comanche Creek Road in northern Elbert County. The area is between Kiowa and Bennett, roughly one hour southeast of central Denver.

The Aurora Police Department said officers were initially requested to assist and then called off. The department confirmed two people are in custody.

The suspects were stopped near exit 290 on Interstate 70, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to requests for information.

This story will be updated as authorities make more information available.