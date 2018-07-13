× Weld County man sentenced to 20 years in prison on child pornography charges

GREELEY, Colo. — A Weld County man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on four charges related to child pornography.

On Dec. 21, 2016, a man told Greeley police that he found child pornography on a hard drive an acquaintance had given him.

Police found Mark Moreno, 58, was in possession of hundreds of photos and dozens of videos including child pornography.

“During the on-going investigation, [detectives] found more than 300 nude photos of both female and male children and more than 30 pornographic videos of children. The children appeared to be between 3 and 15 years old,” the District Attorney’s Office for the 19th Judicial District said in a statement Friday.

Moreno was arrested in early 2017. He was already a registered sex offender at the time.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual exploitation of a child and was sentenced in late June, according to the DA’s office.