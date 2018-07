DENVER — A bike rider in Denver was attacked by a man with a machete Thursday evening.

Justin Blaine Echols, 27, swung the blade around 20 times, a Denver police report says.

Police say it happened around 5:20 p.m. at West 23rd Avenue near I-25.

Echols was later arrested and is being held for investigation of aggravated assault.

No photo of Echols is being released at this time.