Students on board school bus speak out following crash

GREELEY, Colo. -- Seth Salcido was asleep on a school bus heading back to Greeley following a day at Elitch Gardens in Denver on Thursday. He awoke to a loud noise.

“I heard a loud bang. I [woke] up and all of a sudden, the bus starts flipping,” Salcido said. “I started looking around me. Some were bleeding, some were weeping."

Salcido says he considers himself fortunate. While all of the 34 bus passengers are expected to be OK, some remain in the hospital Friday while others are dealing with broken bones.

“Only thing I got is cuts and bruises, but my friend -- he broke his bone [in] his arm and my other friend broke his collarbone,” Salcido said.

On Friday, Colorado State Patrol announced 36-year-old William Carroll, the driver of the truck believed to have caused the crash, had been charged with careless driving after admitting he was asleep at the wheel.

Carroll was driving the flatbed truck in the opposite direction on County Road 49 Thursday when his actions prompted the bus driver to veer into a field near an oil and gas site. The bus rolled onto its side.

School district officials announced they would be offering counseling to any student who needs it.

“I’m probably going to need a lot of therapy for witnessing what happened,” Salcido said.

Salcido was on the bus as part of the Student Recovery Program, a private initiative that partners with the Greeley School District to ensure young teenagers finish high school.