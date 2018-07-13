Stormy skies ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Your Saturday is looking dry and hot with temperatures in the low to mid 90s in metro Denver.

Then we have more days in the cooler 80s heading our way. However, the cool down comes with scattered storms. A cold front slides across northeast Colorado & Denver on Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms look likely with some storms containing gusty wind, hail and brief heavy rain. More storms will follow on Monday and Tuesday afternoon with good rain from some of the showers. It's certainly needed given how dry and hot we've been in July.

The heat and dry weather takes over again starting on Wednesday and lasting into next weekend with another sting of hot 90+ degree temps.

